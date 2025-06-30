Newcastle United are ‘closing in’ on a deal for James Trafford. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle had a £27million bid for Trafford rejected by Burnley, but remain in the hunt for the 22-year-old and are set to make a fresh offer.

The Magpies have been long-term admirers of Trafford, having attempted to sign him last summer. The club continued to scout the former Manchester City goalkeeper throughout the 2024/25 season as he kept 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship appearances for Burnley to help them secure promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will have to break the transfer record for an English goalkeeper in order to sign Trafford. The record stands at the £30million Everton paid to Sunderland for Jordan Pickford in 2017.

Fabrizio Romano provides James Trafford Newcastle United transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle have ‘almost’ reached an agreement with Burnley over the signing of James Trafford, who has already agreed personal terms with the club.

“Newcastle are closing in on James Trafford deal,” Romano wrote. “Final details being sorted! Agreement almost done with Burnley and then it will be here we go. Newcastle are planning to get the deal done very soon.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope Instagram comment drops major NUFC transfer hint

The activity of Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope on Instagram over the weekend certainly captured the interest of supporters.

Trafford had shared a video showing his England’s Under-21 European Championship heroics from 2023 to which Pope replied: “See you soon s-------.”

The Instagram story and Pope’s comment have since been removed from Trafford’s profile, but it has been viewed as a major hint that the goalkeeper could soon be arriving on Tyneside.

Trafford is currently on holiday abroad but Newcastle are looking to have him signed in time for Eddie Howe’s first-team squad returning for pre-season training on July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies’ first friendly match takes place at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off). They then head off for a training camp in Europe before flying over to Singapore and then South Korea as part of their pre-season tour in Asia.

Should Trafford join Newcastle, he will provide stiff competition for Pope for the starting goalkeeper spot. It’s something that will be looked at and assessed in pre-season.

Pope has a year left on his contract at Newcastle and has missed large chunks of football over the past two seasons with Martin Dubravka coming into the side in his place. But the plan for Trafford is for him to come in and initially compete with Pope before eventually becoming his long-term replacement as Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper.

At just 22-years-old, Trafford could prove to be an excellent investment for Newcastle should he realise his potential on Tyneside.

Your next Newcastle United read: Alexander Isak set to turn down Newcastle United shirt offer with No. 9 departure imminent