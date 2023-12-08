'Tough' - Newcastle United co-owner makes injury claim after 3-0 defeat at Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has reflected on a 'tough' 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday night.

The Magpies went into the game having lost just one of their last 10 Premier League matches despite battling a serious injury crisis. But a late collapse at Goodison Park saw Everton claim a comfortable win in the end with goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto.

It's now one win in seven Premier League away games for Eddie Howe's side as they look to bounce back away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). With 12 players unavailable for the match at Goodison Park, Reuben pointed to The Magpies' injury issues following the defeat. "Tough match tonight especially after so many games/injuries - we will bounce back," he tweeted. "Thank you to our supporters for making the journey and for your support @NUFC."

The result leaves Newcastle sitting seventh in the Premier League table after 15 games. A win on Sunday would take Eddie Howe's side above Spurs in the table as they look for only their second away win of their league campaign.