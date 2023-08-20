News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United injury concern for Liverpool as ‘brilliant’ player set to return

Newcastle United have potentially been dealt a fresh injury concern following their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton was withdrawn in the second half after taking a knock. The Brazilian limped off the pitch and appeared in some discomfort as he was replaced by Sean Longstaff just before the hour mark.

While Howe wasn’t able to provide a positive update on Joelinton, he is hopeful of having the player available for next Sunday’s match at home to Liverpool.

“No news,” Howe told The Gazette when asked about Joelinton’s injury. “I know what you know, he didn’t move well when he came off the pitch. Fingers crossed he’s okay.”

One player Newcastle are set to have back available for the Liverpool match is Jacob Murphy. The winger missed the trip to the Etihad Stadium with his partner due to give birth.

The 28-year-old watched the match live from the hospital as Julian Alvarez’s first-half strike confirmed a narrow win for City at the Etihad Stadium.

On Murphy’s absence, Howe added: “His partner was due to give birth before the game so he didn’t travel. I don’t know what has happened during the game but we wish him and his family very well.”

Howe spoke highly of Murphy’s importance in the Newcastle squad earlier this summer.

“Wherever I played him, whether it be left, right, on the wing, various positions, he was excellent for us,” Howe said. “His attitude absolutely epitomised the squad, a brilliant team player.”

