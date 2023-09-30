Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United supporters are flying high after their side’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over Manchester City and 8-0 Premier League hammering of Sheffield United in the last week.

Eddie Howe’s side will look to carry that momentum into their latest top flight clash this weekend as Burnley visit St James Park. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news making headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports claim that the North East club will ‘join’ the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in trying to sign a Premier League striker but the player’s current club are apparently ‘determined’ to keep a hold of him. Elsewhere, several English clubs are said to be ‘consdering’ a move for a striker who was previously linked with Magpies and Everton are one of the clubs. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Saturday, September 30:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ‘join’ Arsenal in £80m transfer battle

Per a report from The i, Newcastle United are ‘firm admirers’ of former striker Ivan Toney who is currently being linked with several of England’s biggest clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs are all credited with an interest but current club Brentford are said to be ‘determind’ to keep a hold of the forward.

Toney is under contract until 2025 and it is said that the Bees have ‘no interest’ in letting him go mid-season despite the reported interest. The striker is currently serving a ban and can not return to competitive football until January at the earliest.

Everton, Wolves and West Ham ‘considering’ move for one time Newcastle United target

Multiple clubs in England are apparently ‘considering’ a move for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike. The forward, who was thought to be close to joining Newcastle United last year, turned down a move to German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer to fight for more regular first team football with the French club but that has not worked out so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad