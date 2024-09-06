Newcastle United are believed to be huge admirers of midfielder Adrien Rabot, who is currently a free agent. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign 48-time France international and 2022 World Cup finalist Adrien Rabiot, according to reports from TeamTalk.

The 29-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after an excellent five-year stint at Juventus which came to an end in June.

During his time with the Old Lady, Rabiot made a combined total of 212 appearances across all competitions and formed a key part of a team which lifted one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and one Supercoppa Italiana - adding to the incredible 18 honours he had already won earlier in his career in the French capital with Paris Saint Germain.

Such achievements and experience in the game have made him a top target for Newcastle United as they target their first major honour since the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and a return to the elite European competitions. However, Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the Frenchman, who could provide key experience to assist them this season as they target a return to the Champions League themselves after last term’s disastrous eighth place finish.

TeamTalk reports that Newcastle and Manchester United are the two frontrunners for Rabiot’s signature this summer and claims that the Magpies in particular have been in regular contact with the midfielder throughout the last few weeks.

As it stands, Newcastle have a strong midfield with the likes of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, the returning Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock all vying for a starting spot, along with youngster Lewis Miley once he returns from injury.

However, Rabiot is a different profile to the type of player that Newcastle currently have at their disposal and one that could quickly improve the squad and lift the mood after a subdued transfer window. He is blessed with tremendous passing ability, excellent physicality and an eye for goal which makes him an asset in all areas of the midfield and occasionally even on the wing.