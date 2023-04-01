The first international break of 2023 is over and domestic football returns this weekend with a match that could have huge implications on the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park today for the first time since losing out to the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year. The Magpies currently sit fifth in the table with 47 points while United are third on 50 with Tottenham Hotspur sandwiched in between on 49 points.

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes as the transfer rumour mill continues to turn and Newcastle are now said to have ‘joined the race’ to sign a highly sought after Italian star who is said to be wanted by West Ham and Serie A giants AC Mian. Meanwhile, other reports say that United boss Eddie Howe has ‘urged’ the club to make a summer move for a Manchester United star who impressed massively during the recent internationals. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, April 1:

Newcastle United ‘join race’ for highly sought after striker

Per a report from Sport Witness, Newcastle United are the latest club ‘added to the race’ for Tigre striker Mateo Retegui, who has impressed so much with the Argentinian club that he earned his first two caps for the Italian men’s national side last month with his debut coming against England where he netted against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Retegui is on loan at Tigre from South American giants Boca Juniors and has scored 25 goals in 35 appearances for the club. It is claimed in the report that a host of Serie A clubs are interested in a summer move for the forward including AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli. Not only that but West Ham are credited with an interest as are Atletico Madrid of Spain and Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany so competition looks to be fierce for the 23-year old.

Eddie Howe ‘urging’ Newcastle United owners to sign Man Utd midfielder

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly pushing to sign Manchester United star Scott McTominay after his impressive showing over the international break. The 26-year old netted four goals in two games for Scotland starting with a late double against Cyprus at Hampden Park in a 3-0 victory for the Scots.