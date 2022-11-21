Newcastle United ‘keen’ on 21-year-old as World Cup ace emerges on radar.

Newcastle United are sitting pretty in 3rd place in the Premier League table. They beat Chelsea 1-0 at home in their last game.

They are now taking a break from league action as the World Cup takes centre stage. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Championship striker on radar

Newcastle still reportedly want Watford striker Joao Pedro. The 21-year-old was on their radar in the last transfer window but ended up staying at Vicarage Road and signed a new deal with the Championship side. However, Football Insider claim that Eddie Howe is still ‘keen’ on luring him back up to the top flight ahead of January.

Pedro was snapped up by the Hornets in 2019 and has since scored 19 goals in 93 games for the Hertfordshire outfit. Prior to his move to England, he rose up through the youth ranks of Fluminense in his native Brazil.

World Cup man eyed

The Toon Army are believed to be keeping tabs on Real Vallodolid winger Gonzalo Plata. He played for Ecuador yesterday as they breezed past Qatar 2-0 on the opening day of the World Cup. According to reporter Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Newcastle ‘rate’ him already.

He is a product of the Independiente del Valle academy and was acquired by Sporting Lisbon back in 2019. However, he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with the Portuguese giants and has since made Vallodolid in Spain his home and enjoys plenty of game time.