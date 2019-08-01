Newcastle United keeper Freddie Woodman keen to emulate England and ex-Sunderland goalie Jordan Pickford after linking up with his international mentor
Newcastle United keeper Freddie Woodman thinks his loan move to Swansea City can help him tread the same path as England and Everton star Jordan Pickford.
Woodman signed a new one-year deal at St James’s Park and in doing so secured a season-long loan switch to Championship outfit Swansea City, where he will link up with Pickford’s international mentor Martyn Margetson.
And the 22-year-old hopes linking up with the Swans coach will do wonders for his career – much like it did for former Sunderland keeper Pickford.
“I have been in the England set-up since I was 15 and I had the chance to do some work with the gaffer and Martyn towards the end of that,” Woodman told Swansea’s official website.
“So I have worked with both of them, I know how they work and I cannot wait to get down to work with them again.
“I had a lot of other offers to consider given I did have a year left on my contract at Newcastle, and I had some big decisions to make.
“But from the moment I spoke to Martyn, and knowing the club Swansea is, this was the place I wanted to come to.
“I had a game with Newcastle the other night and I was sitting there just hoping and praying that it would get done, and I’m delighted it is.
“You only have to look at the work Martyn has done on the international stage to know how good a goalkeeping coach he is.
“You look at the way he has helped Jordan Pickford, who has been fantastic for Everton and England. I am really looking forward to working with him.”
Woodman had previously worked with head coach Steve Cooper and goalkeeping coach Margetson during his years in the England set-up.
The youngster, who made two appearances for United in pre-season, trained with his new teammates for the first time on Thursday and is set to make his second tier bow this weekend when the Swans take on Hull City.