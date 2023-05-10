News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘keeping an eye’ on Brazilian defender and ‘ready to rival’ Liverpool for £44m star

The latest Newcastle United transfer news stories as Eddie Howe’s side prepare for their next Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:00 BST

There are only a few games remaining in the Premier League season with the title race, top four contest and relegation battle all still in the balance.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their grip on third spot while holding off Manchester United and Liverpool this weekend as they travel to Leeds United who are scrapping at the bottom of the table with the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

The Magpies are said to be amongst several Premier League clubs ‘keeping an eye’ on a Brazilian defender who is thought to be a transfer target for some of Italy’s top clubs. Elsewhere, they are also being linked with a bumper £44 million summer bid for a Bayern Munich star but could face competition from league rivals Liverpool. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 10:

Newcastle United and ‘several Premier League clubs’ linked with Brazilian defender

Per a report from Italian publication Calciomercato, Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Brazilian full-back Carlos Augusto. The 24-year old currently plays for Monza in the Serie A.

However, there could be serious competition for the defender’s signature this summer with Italian giants Inter and Juventus both said to be keen on signing him. The report singles out Newcastle of all the apparently interested English sides and says they are ‘keeping him closely in view’ and considering tabling a bid to Monza.

Liverpool and Newcastle United ‘ready to pay €50 million’ for Bayern star

Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and are prepared to pay the €50 million (around £44 million) the German giants are seeking, according to Caught Offside. The 20-year old only joined the Bundesliga club from Ajax last summer for €25 million but is reportedly ready to move once again.

Manchester United are also mentioned in the report but it’s believed that Liverpool’s need to strengthen in midfield this summer is what makes them clear candidates to try and land the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Newcastle are said to need a ‘deeper’ squad as they prepare for European football next season.

