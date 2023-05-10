Kieran Trippier reveals the Newcastle United players that deserve credit for club’s transformation
Newcastle United are just four games away from a potential return to the Champions League - just over a year after being embroiled in the battle for Premier League survival.
After leaving relegation worries behind them, Newcastle have gone from strength to strength this campaign. Building on two successful transfer windows, the Magpies are now genuine contenders to qualify for next season’s Champions League, however, Kieran Trippier believes the club’s new arrivals can’t take all of the credit and has singled-out a group he believes should be more appreciated.
Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Trippier said: “It’s massive and it has gone a lot faster than I thought - of course it has. The players deserve huge credit and the players that have come in and adapted to the manager’s methods because he demands a lot in training both on and off the pitch.
“Everyone deserves huge credit but certainly the players that were here before the takeover because I think that doesn’t get spoken about enough. Players that were here have done incredible, that comes from coaching as well.”
The 32-year-old was then asked whether he has considered the potential of Champions League football making its return to St James’ Park:
“I’d be silly to say I’ve not.” Trippier replied. “But we shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football.
“I know the manager and people have been keen to take it a game at a time and I understand that, but players like myself want to play Champions League football again. I had the taste of it for a good number of years.
“If we brought that back here, I dare to think about what it would be like. This city and this club in the Champions League.”