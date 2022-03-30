The Magpies did just that with 19-year-old Matty Bondswell after the young left-back was named as an unused substitute for Shrewsbury Town in 11 consecutive League One matches since signing for the club on loan in January.

Bondswell was denied his EFL debut despite Shrewsbury leading games 2-0, 3-0 and 5-0 while he was sat on the bench.

As a result, Newcastle triggered their recall option and brought the former RB Leipzig defender back to Tyneside to play with the Under-23s side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Young of Newcastle United looks dejected during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United U21's at Hillsborough on August 31, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But Under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman is still taking the positives from Bondswell’s time out on loan.

“Loan experiences are positive regardless and Matty has been out training with men and in that environment which is obviously slightly different to how we're set up with the Under-23s so there are positives within that,” Dickman told The Gazette.

"The only thing that didn't happen was he was struggling with game time and couldn't get into the team. From our point of view, we just want to make sure he's getting some game time.

"It's fantastic, he played at Stoke last week and he played [against West Bromwich Albion] so it's important he's getting some minutes into his legs again.”

While the likes of Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson are impressing on loan in League Two, 21-year-old midfielder Jack Young, like Bondswell, has also suffered from a lack of game time on loan in League One with Wycombe Wanderers.

After failing to make the matchday squad in each of the first six games following his January loan arrival, Young has featured twice for The Chairboys in brief cameos from the bench this month.

Newcastle could be tempted to trigger a recall for Young, but Dickman has suggested the club is keeping its options open for the time being.

“He's played a little bit more than Matty has, he's come off the bench once or twice so the circumstances are slightly different,” Dickman added.

"We felt as a club it was right for Matty to come back and get some game time but with Jack it's different, but that's not to say that it wouldn't change.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.