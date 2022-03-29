A Premier League 2 Division 2 clash between Newcastle United Under-23s and West Bromwich Albion Under-23s seemed to have little pizazz about it on face value – but a thrilling evening was to follow.

The match marked a first St James’s Park start for Santiago Munoz, whose loan move from Santos Laguna last summer drew comparisons with his fictional near namesake ‘Santiago Munez’ from the 2005 film Goal!

For those unfortunate people who haven’t seen Goal! – the film centres around a young Mexican footballer who moves to Newcastle United to pursue his dream of playing in the Premier League. The comparisons between the film and Munoz’s reality are eerily alike, and even since he’s arrived at Newcastle, the similarities keep coming.

It wasn’t asthma but a hamstring injury that prevented Munoz from making an impact during his opening months on Tyneside as he had to wait until February to make his first appearance for the second string side in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Starts against Norwich City, Birmingham City and a substitute appearance at Full Ham followed in the PL2 before he finally got a proper welcome to the Toon under the lights at St James’s Park.

And just like Munez in the film (spoiler alert), Munoz marked his first St James’s Park start with a goal and a stylish attacking-midfield display. His goal wasn’t in the form of a literal Laurent Robert free-kick, rather an instinctive poacher’s header that Gavin Harris would be proud of.

It was a special moment for the 19-year-old and it proved to be the catalyst for a spirited two-goal comeback for Newcastle as they went on to win 4-3 in front of an official crowd of 793.

A still from the 2005 film Goal! (Touchstone Pictures, Milkshake Films, Buena Vista International)

Munoz told The Gazette after the match: "I just went forward with the play, I seen the cross, just got up and knew where I had to put it.

"The previous games have given me opportunities. I just work hard in training, get fit and listen to the coaches.

"I am very happy with the win and the confidence. At half-time we talked about that. We needed a goal quickly and it proved to be the perfect moment.

He added: "My parents are back in Mexico, but my first goal and the win is for my family."

A still of Santiago Munez in the 2005 film Goal! (Touchstone Pictures, Milkshake Films, Buena Vista International) and Santiago Munoz in action for Santos Laguna.

The win saw Newcastle crucially move up to fourth in the table. While it’s no Champions League spot, it does put the Young Magpies in a strong position to secure a play-off place and a chance at promotion with five games to go.

And after a tricky start to life at Newcastle, Munoz is eventually starting to settle into his new surroundings.

If you run up from Tynemouth Longsands far enough (and don’t forget the Oasis soundtrack), you’ll eventually reach North Shields’ Daren Persson Stadium – a ground which really opened Munoz’s eyes to the pace and the stamina of the English game.

Newcastle United U23s v West Brom U23s at St James's Park.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in the Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final match against North Shields with the game level at 1-1.

Penalties followed with Munoz stepping up to convert his and give Newcastle match-point as they went on to secure their place in next month’s final against Blyth Spartans back at St James’s Park.

"It was a weird game for me really,” Munoz admitted. "I remember everything about it, the field, the other team but I enjoyed it and enjoy those type of games.

"To score a penalty in the shoot-out, great night and now we look forward to the cup final. Everything matters here. It's intense and it is different for me, after playing in Mexico.

"I am working to get used to it. But I like it a lot.”

Santiago Muñoz of Santos celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the 10th round match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on March 7, 2021 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Munoz has spent time training with Eddie Howe and the Newcastle first team in recent weeks as he continues to progress. Although the teenager is on a two-season loan from Santos Laguna, there is an option to make the deal permanent.

And he plans to lay off the black pudding and get his head down in order to break into the first team picture over the next year or so.

"It's been a good experience so far, to get to know the first team players who are Premier League level,” he added.

"I am preparing to get to my best level and wait for my opportunity.

“Of course, that is the project we have. Firstly, I must be patient and I know that, I know I need to work but I am happy to work.

"I am on loan and hopefully it becomes permanent. I am enjoying every minute, the fans who come to the club, everything – I am so happy to be here."

But what is next for Munoz? A summer move to Real Madrid? Representing Mexico in the World Cup with a cameo appearance from Mike Ashley*?

Fortunately not just yet – though he hopes to continue living the dream by writing his very own inspirational ‘Goal!’ story.

"It's fun for me,” Munoz responded when asked about the film. "I remember when I was little, I saw the movie.

"And while it is fun, it is also something that motivates me. I have watched it and right now having seen the movie again, it motivates me to be living this life.

"Turn it into reality? Yeah, of course.

"I feel very good but I hope that I can now motivate other kids and the story of the movie can become a reality."

*Don’t watch Goal! 3.

