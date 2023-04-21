It’s a massive weekend of both league and FA Cup action for clubs across the country and it all kicks off tonight as Premier League leaders Arsenal host bottom side Southampton.

Newcastle United are not in action till Sunday but are preparing for what looks likely to be their biggest league match of the season so far as they host top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at St James Park. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is getting closer and closer and there are plenty of rumours still making headlines in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are now said to be one of several Premier League clubs who are ‘keeping tabs’ on a player that has been linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal. Elsewhere, more reports seem to confirm previous stories that the North East club will ‘cash in’ on a current fan favourite and sell him this year. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, April 21:

Newcastle United ‘keeping tabs’ on Man Utd and Arsenal target

A number of Premier League clubs have been informed about the potential availability of full-back Noussair Mazraoui this summer, per a report from 90min. It is claimed that the player’s representatives have begun to gauge interest from clubs ahead of a potential summer move after struggling for regular game time following his move from Ajax to Bayern Munich last year.

Newcastle United are just one of the clubs named in the report along with Manchester United, Wolves, Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are also linked with the Moroccan and all interested clubs ‘will be kept informed of his situation at Bayern Munich’ in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ready to ‘cash in’ on fan favourite this summer

Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle United future is back in the news with TalkSPORT echoing reports from last month claiming that the Magpies are ‘ready to sell’ the Frenchman in a bid to raise funds. It is claimed that United want to add to their squad but only plan to spend between £20 million and £25 million plus whatever they can raise from player sales in order to keep on the right side of FFP rules.