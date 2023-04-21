Ahead of last weekend’s game with Aston Villa, on the back of some great form from his side, Wilson told the Footballer’s Football podcast: "Looks like we're going to have to put the fire out. Someone call the fire brigade!

“We've won the last five. On form it's a good fixture, they'll have extra motivation as we beat them 4-0 at home. It's going to be a game where they want to get their own back in front of the fans. It's going to be a difficult match."

And whilst Wilson and co had every right to head to Villa Park full of confidence, it was the hosts that turned on the style as an Ollie Watkins-inspired Villa put in a comprehensive performance to win 3-0. Post-match, McGinn, who played a crucial role in their victory, commented that the fire brigade must have been ‘on strike’ as Villa overpowered Newcastle.

Whilst the defeat was a setback, Wilson was in high spirits on this week’s episode of the podcast and responded to McGinn’s comments, revealing he wasn’t going to say anything ahead of the game with Spurs that might come back to bite him.

Wilson said: "It was brilliant banter from him. I said about the fire brigade, putting the fire out. After the game, they must've mentioned it to him and he's said the fire brigade was on strike. Unbelievable banter.

"When I see that, I thought I'm not going to talk on the podcast this week, it comes straight back in my face. I need to focus on getting back in the team!"