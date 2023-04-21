News you can trust since 1849
Tottenham Hotspur suffer blow days before Newcastle United trip – former Juventus man banned

A key figure at Tottenham Hotspur has resigned ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:52 BST

Fabio Paratici has resigned from his role as Spurs’ director of football following an unsuccessful appeal against his Italian Football Federation ban. The former Juventus sporting director was handed a 30-month suspension from Italian football back in January which was then extended to a worldwide ban by FIFA last month.

The ban relates to Juventus being found guilty of false accounting during Paratici’s time at the Serie A club. As a result, the Italian has now formally resigned from his role after initially stepping back following his ban.

In a club statement, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football - we wish him well.

"As outlined in our year end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months."

It has been a difficult season for Spurs on and off the pitch this season as they look to beat Newcastle United to Champions League qualification. The Magpies host Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday and currently sit three points above them in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football, Fabio Paratici looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on February 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football, Fabio Paratici looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on February 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
