Newcastle United are facing a difficult decision regarding the future of 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle signed Minteh from Odense for around £7million last summer before quickly loaning him out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season. The Gambian international has enjoyed a successful season in the Netherlands with 10 goals in 34 appearances.

Over the weekend, Minteh was part of the Feyenoord squad that lifted the KNVB Cup. The Rotterdam outfit won the match 1-0 although Minteh was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession.

Reflecting on the cup win from afar, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We've been keeping a very close eye on him. That would have been a great day for him despite the sending off.

“He's done really well and he's attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he's done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.

“I tend not to directly communicate, I find you're better off letting the players concentrate on their own situation and not give them too many distractions but let's wait and see what happens in this next step.”

Feyenoord are keen to keep hold of Minteh and loan him for a second successive season. A permanent transfer also can’t be ruled out for Minteh as Newcastle look to adhere to Profitability and Sustainability Rules and would stand to make a quick profit should they agree to sell the youngster.

But Howe is unsure what the future holds for the player.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh - currently on loan at Feyenoord

When asked if he would take a closer look at Minteh in pre-season, Howe told The Gazette: “I don't know as I sit here now. We have to make decisions in the summer on a number of players and he's one of those.”

While Minteh has admitted he would be happy to stay at Feyenoord, he has also previously outlined his Premier League ambitions.

“Ultimately, the Premier League is my goal,” he told Voetbal International.”

“Newcastle United is the club that have a lot of confidence in me. I have no idea what the future looks like.