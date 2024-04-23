Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Palace are sweating over the fitness of Adam Wharton ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Wharton moved to the capital from Blackburn Rovers in January and has impressed in his first few months at Selhurst Park.

However, he was forced off during their win over West Ham on Sunday just after the hour mark after suffering a knock. Speaking post-match about the midfielder, Glasner revealed that he was hopeful the 20-year-old’s injury wasn’t serious: “It was a coming together of his knees,” Glasner said. “I haven't spoken to the medical team but I don’t think it was anything serious.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Eagles will certainly be without Jefferson Lerma after he suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool and missed their win over the Hammers. Newcastle United meanwhile, will be hopeful of welcoming back some of their injured players in the not too distant future, however, their trip to Selhurst Park may come too soon for some of those.