‘I don’t think’ - Crystal Palace boss reveals injury worry ahead of Newcastle United clash
Crystal Palace are sweating over the fitness of Adam Wharton ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Wharton moved to the capital from Blackburn Rovers in January and has impressed in his first few months at Selhurst Park.
However, he was forced off during their win over West Ham on Sunday just after the hour mark after suffering a knock. Speaking post-match about the midfielder, Glasner revealed that he was hopeful the 20-year-old’s injury wasn’t serious: “It was a coming together of his knees,” Glasner said. “I haven't spoken to the medical team but I don’t think it was anything serious.”
The Eagles will certainly be without Jefferson Lerma after he suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool and missed their win over the Hammers. Newcastle United meanwhile, will be hopeful of welcoming back some of their injured players in the not too distant future, however, their trip to Selhurst Park may come too soon for some of those.
Callum Wilson trained with the first-team last week and is regarded as the closest of their current absentees to returning to action. Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron, who posted an update on his recovery on social media, could be back very soon whilst Nick Pope and Joelinton, who have been absent since December and January respectively, could feature again this season.
Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Joe Willock won’t feature again this campaign whilst Sandro Tonali remains sidelined with injury. Matt Targett, meanwhile, has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and isn’t expected to be available to Eddie Howe again this season.