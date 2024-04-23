Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson is set to return for Newcastle United after two months out.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful Wilson will make an impact in the final six matches of the season with Crystal Palace up next on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). But the United boss also ruled midfield duo Joe Willock and Lewis Miley out for the rest of the season with respective Achilles and back injuries.

Wilson hasn’t played for Newcastle in over two months after suffering a pectoral injury in the closing stages of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in February. But he could now make the bench for the trip to Selhurst Park.

“He's trained very well this week,” Howe said. “It's been very good to have him back with the energy he brings and the quality he brings.

“He's been able to focus on his legs and his running during the period he's been out so he's come back looking really good. Hopefully he'll be able to hit the ground running and make an impact for us.”

Howe also confirmed that Willock and Miley’s seasons had been brought to a premature end. “No we don't think so,” said the Newcastle boss when asked if Willock would play again this season. “With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more. The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.

“It's been made clear to him that surgery wouldn't be beneficial to him. The Achilles is improving well from the original injury he had and hopefully we can get to the situation where he is playing freely next season.”

Miley injured his back on international duty with England Under-20s last month and hasn’t featured since.