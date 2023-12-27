Newcastle United injures: Eddie Howe isn't expecting to have any players back from injury for the trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Newcastle United are set to be without nine first-team players for the trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day.

The Magpies head into the match having lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions and face a Liverpool side head coach Eddie Howe has lost his last 11 competitive matches against. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park back in August with 10 men following a late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez.

United's recent run of form has seen them slip down the Premier League table and exit the Champions League and Carabao Cup competitions. Heading into the January transfer window, Howe was asked whether the answer to his side's problems lies in bringing in new signings in the new year.

"My gut feeling is that the answer always lies within," Howe responded. "The players we have here, we're good enough.

"Of course, we've suffered the injuries that we have and those players who aren't available, I don't think there is anyone coming back in the next few days."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United manager.

Newcastle were without captain Jamaal Lascelles for the 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day due to a muscle injury picked up in the defeat at Luton Town. Howe admitted he doesn't think the injury to the defender is a 'long term' one but it is likely to be enough to rule him out of the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be without Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali for the match. But Joelinton should be available to return to the starting line-up after returning from a hamstring injury and avoided a yellow card that would have seen him suspended for the match.

"It's really good that we had Joelinton back with us today, he has been a massive miss for us," Howe added. "We've also got players who are still finding their fitness from playing matches which is never ideal.