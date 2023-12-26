Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe’s side were handed yet another defeat as they slipped to a 3-1 loss at St James’ Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has admitted his standards have dropped in recent times but vows to bounce back after Newcastle United were defeated by Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park. The Magpies suffered their sixth defeat in seven games at the hands of Nuno Esipirito Santo’s side and their third-straight loss in all competitions after defeats against Chelsea and Luton Town.

Speaking post-match, Trippier said: "We have been playing two games a week, week after week and some players aren't used to that. My standards have dropped. I'm old enough to speak about myself and my standards have been nowhere near. I've faced enough set backs in my career to know I can bounce back.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were in control in the first half, but it was the transitions that we'd spoken about. They have some very quick players and that's where they hurt us.

“We were always in control. They have some very good players on the transition. The most important thing is we regroup and stick together. We have to start the second half of the season strong."

Forest’s win was secured by former Magpies striker Chris Wood as he came back to haunt his former side on Saturday afternoon. It was his hat-trick that condemned Newcastle United to a 3-1 defeat.

Wood, who scored just once for the Magpies at St James’ Park during his year with the club, netted three times either side of the break to give his side all three points. Wood said: "It's fantastic and what we deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played well today, the boys were on fire. It was nice. I'm just happy to stick them away. That's what I'm here to do and I'm just happy I could.

"It's nice to score goals and get three points. We need to continue to do it. We need more goals and more three points."