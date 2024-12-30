Newcastle United key man avoids Man Utd ban amid FA investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall will remain on the touchline for Monday night’s trip to Manchester United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tindall was shown a red card following an incident that took place at half-time in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Boxing Day. Villa analyst Victor Manas was also shown a red card.

It was thought that Tindall would serve a one-match touchline ban for his dismissal - but The Gazette understands that the Newcastle assistant will be beside head coach Eddie Howe on the touchline at Old Trafford. Tindall’s red card does not carry an automatic suspension but the incident involving the Newcastle assistant and several other staff members from Newcastle and Aston Villa remains under investigation by the Football Association.

The FA are investigating whether either clubs are in breach of FA Rule E20.1 for failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.”

Referee Anthony Taylor reported the incident to the FA and if any party is found guilty of breaching the rules, the FA could still hand out touchline bans and fines.

The match official subsequently reports the incident to The FA, and this could also lead to a charge, warning, reminder of responsibilities or no further action taken depending on the seriousness and circumstances of the incident;

But as things stand, Tindall will be in the dugout for the match at Old Trafford as Newcastle eye a fifth straight win in all competitions. The Magpies have won just once at Old Trafford in the Premier League but head into the match on the back of four wins and 14 goals in their last four matches.

Victory would take Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table at the midway point in the season.