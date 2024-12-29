Newcastle United transfer blow as £75m target makes Serie A 'admission'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of one long-term transfer target.

The Magpies are believed to be considering something of a refresh of their options as centre-back over the next two transfer windows as the likes of Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are all now over 30-years-old. There is an expectation former Switzerland international Schar will pen a new contract in the new year as his current deal at St James Park comes to a close at the end of the season - but club captain Lascelles’ future remains in doubt as he continues to battle back from a long-term knee injury.

The former Nottingham Forest defender has been out of action since picking up the injury in a dramatic 4-3 win against West Ham United in March and is hoping to make a return to contention by the end of January. Lascelles will have plenty to prove as he looks to earn a new deal and extend his stay on Tyneside after initially joining the Magpies in a joint-deal with goalkeeper Karl Darlow during the summer of 2014.

Newcastle are believed to be monitoring several young centre-backs from around Europe and beyond and have been credited with an interest in Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez, Atalanta’s highly-rated defender Giorgio Scalvini and Lens youngster Abdukodir Khusanov. However, one target that appears to have eyes focused on a move elsewhere is Benfica’s Portugal international Antonio Silva, who is believed to have been on the Magpies radar for the last two seasons after impressing with the Portuguese giants.

Despite only being 21-years-old, Silva has already made over a century of appearances for Benfica and has earned 17 caps at senior level for Portugal. A number of European football’s biggest clubs have been linked with a move for his services - but agent Jorge Mendes has now claimed he is keen to join Serie A giants Juventus.

He said: "He wants Juve and Juve wants him. Now it's up to Benfica to decide. He wants Juve and Juve wants him. Now it's up to Benfica to decide. He's an important player, there were several clubs interested in him but let's see what Benfica decides, they have the final say."