'He can't' - Newcastle United transfer target blasted amid £30m Magpies links

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A reported Newcastle United transfer target has been described as ‘very disappointing’ after a drop-off in his form in recent weeks.

The Magpies are putting the final preparations to their plans for the January transfer window and a right-sided forward is believed to be their main priority as they look to strengthen a key position within Eddie Howe’s squad. There have been linked with the likes of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga - but the strongest links have suggested PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is at the top of the Magpies list.

The 18-times capped Belgium star started the season in fine form by scoring in league wins against RKC Waalwijk and Heracles Almelo - but has remained an unused substitute in PSV’s last two games as his side look to continue a near-relentless push for the Eredivisie title. Renowned pundit Rafael van der Vaart has openly questioned the reported Magpies target and suggested his ‘speed has gone a bit’ in recent weeks.

Speaking on Studio Voetbal, the former Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said: "He is very disappointing. It seems as if the speed has gone a bit. He can't get past his man anymore. The freshness has been gone for a while now."

Speculation over a possible move for the Belgium star has increased in recent weeks and there had been some suggestions Newcastle were closing in on a £30m agreement with PSV ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. Magpies manager Howe swept aside such suggestions in a press conference earlier this month - and comments from a key figure at PSV in August seem to have already hinted the Eredivisie giants will not be easy sellers if a deal is to be agreed.

Speaking earlier this year, PSV’s chief executive, Marcel Brands told ESPN: “It depends on whether he is going to make a step (forwards). The question is also which club will come?. We have just talked about very big clubs. If such a club comes, will you say no? We will no longer (sell Bakayoko) for 35 million euros.”