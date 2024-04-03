Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Newcastle United kit is set to come a few months earlier than expected in the form of a one-off charity jersey for the match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

The Magpies host Spurs on April 13 (12:30pm kick-off) with the match being broadcast live on TNT Sports. According to Mail Online, Sela are looking to donate its front-of-shirt sponsorship place on Newcastle's shirt to a chosen charity for the match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a one-off Newcastle matchday kit will be produced featuring the chosen charity, which will be confirmed ahead of the match, instead of the usual Sela logo. This comes after Sela's £25million-per-season sponsorship deal with Newcastle announced last summer.

Sela are a Saudi-based events company who have been proactive in engaging with the club over the past season. A drone show was arranged by Sela ahead of Newcastle's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park back in October.

The upcoming St James' STACK fan zone at Strawberry Place is also officially 'powered by Sela'.

It is hoped the one-off kit change will provide a longer-term historical impact as Newcastle look to beat Spurs once again after last season's memorable 6-1 win at St James' Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad