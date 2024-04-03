Newcastle United kit change teased after £25m agreement - will be confirmed next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Newcastle United kit is set to come a few months earlier than expected in the form of a one-off charity jersey for the match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.
The Magpies host Spurs on April 13 (12:30pm kick-off) with the match being broadcast live on TNT Sports. According to Mail Online, Sela are looking to donate its front-of-shirt sponsorship place on Newcastle's shirt to a chosen charity for the match.
As a result, a one-off Newcastle matchday kit will be produced featuring the chosen charity, which will be confirmed ahead of the match, instead of the usual Sela logo. This comes after Sela's £25million-per-season sponsorship deal with Newcastle announced last summer.
Sela are a Saudi-based events company who have been proactive in engaging with the club over the past season. A drone show was arranged by Sela ahead of Newcastle's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park back in October.
The upcoming St James' STACK fan zone at Strawberry Place is also officially 'powered by Sela'.
It is hoped the one-off kit change will provide a longer-term historical impact as Newcastle look to beat Spurs once again after last season's memorable 6-1 win at St James' Park.
The limited-time kit change comes ahead of Newcastle's incoming shirt deal with Adidas which will start this summer. It is understood new 2024-25 season kits have already been designed and will go on sale following the refurbishment of the club shop at St James' Park in June.