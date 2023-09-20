Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Champions League kit modification

Anyone who watched Tuesday’s match may have noticed something slightly different about Newcastle’s kit. The Magpies played in their traditional black and white stripes with white shorts and white socks, but the shirt itself had been modified to meet UEFA regulations.

The back of Newcastle’s shirt was blocked with a white ‘number zone’ instead of striped with UEFA regulations stating the back of the shirt is reserved ‘exclusively for the shirt number’ during matches and the part which includes the number can’t feature any patterns or stripes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United interact with Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UEFA guidebook explains a ‘number zone’ as: “The area on the back of a playing shirt reserved exclusively for the shirt number.

“The number zone is based on a two-digit number, and must extend 2cm above the highest point and 3cm below the lowest point of the two digits, and horizontally 3cm from the left edge of the left-hand digit and 3cm from the right edge of the right-hand digit.

“The number zone must be free of any team, manufacturer or other identification or advertising.”

Sandro Tonali’s AC Milan return and San Siro reception

One thing that quickly became clear on Tuesday was that Sandro Tonali still has a lot of love for AC Milan and that is very much reciprocated by the Rossoneri supporters despite the midfielder’s £52million summer transfer to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali No. 8 Milan shirts were worn by a number of home supporters as the 23-year-old’s new club visited on their long-awaited return to the Champions League. Tonali was a minor doubt heading into the match after being an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford, but was one of three changes made for the match at the San Siro.

Jacob Murphy was handed a start in place of Harvey Barnes while Alexander Isak returned up front for Callum Wilson.

As Tonali’s name was read out over the San Siro PA ahead of the match, it was met by a huge cheer from the home supporters.

The Italian international was then given a standing ovation by the majority of the 65,695 in attendance as he was substituted in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will bring this embrace of San Siro with me for a very long time,” Tonali told Sky Sport Italia afterwards.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United applauds the fans after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Eight Champions League debutants for Newcastle United as experienced players step up

Newcastle’s first Champions League match in 20 years paired with the club’s rapid rise up the Premier League table meant several players got their first taste of Champions League football at the San Siro.

Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon started the match having not played in the competition before.

Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almiron also appeared in the competition for the first time as they were introduced from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier has reached the final with Tottenham Hotspur while Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali both reached the semi-final with Lyon and AC Milan respectively. Fabian Schar played in the competition for Basel while Sven Botman featured for Lille and Alexander Isak played one match for Borussia Dortmund.

Harvey Barnes also made his Leicester City debut in the competition as an 18-year-old.

Trippier’s added nous at Champions League level was evident as he put in an assured and calm display in a hostile San Siro atmosphere and rose to the big occasion on his 33rd birthday with a man of the match level display. Bruno Guimaraes also played an important role in the game while Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope were the pick of the ‘debutants’.

AC Milan can’t find a way past Newcastle United

For the first time since January, Newcastle kept clean sheets in consecutive matches as they were able to keep Milan at bay despite the hosts having 25 shots on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had goalkeeper Pope to thank for making eight saves in the match while Longstaff brought some much needed grit and endeavour to The Magpies’ midfield with a scrappy but energised display.

The Geordie midfielder even had a chance to snatch a win for Newcastle in stoppage time as his shot was tipped over by substitute goalkeeper Marco Sportiello. It was Newcastle’s only shot on target in the match.

Although Newcastle’s performance was not to the levels we all know they can reach, the return of some defensive solidarity and clean sheets are more than welcome.

Perhaps a more clinical side like Paris Saint-Germain would have punished Newcastle as Milan squandered a number of good chances in and around the penalty area, but Howe’s side put their bodies on the line when it mattered and were rewarded for their commitment.

A night to remember for Newcastle United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hard to get too enthusiastic about a 0-0 draw but this was still a special night for Newcastle United and their 3,900 away supporters up in the heavens at the San Siro.

To hear that Champions League theme music at a Newcastle game and see a sea of black and white at one of the most iconic venues in world football was spine-tingling stuff. We may like to pretend like it’s simply the ‘new reality’ for Newcastle and these games are just normal fixtures for the club, but they’re not.