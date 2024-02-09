Newcastle United 'lead' Man Utd and Arsenal 'in race' for £55m midfield star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old has been a major success since he joined the Toffees in a £30m deal from Lille during the summer of 2022. After helping his new side remain in the Premier League last season, Onana has come to the fore once again as Dyche’s side look to battle back from the ten-point deduction imposed upon them for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

The midfielder has just one goal to his name this season as he opened the scoring in a 2-0 win at relegation rivals Burnley in December and he gave an insight into the mentality of his team-mates and his own outlook on being at Everton in the aftermath of the game.

“It was unbelievable,” Onana told the Toffees official website.

“The noise in the crowd is just fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to get this one. Obviously, you could see the celebration was already prepared, and I’m happy that it worked out for me tonight. I feel like the mentality in the team is changing. We’re kind of changing the story. It feels healthier around the dressing room and in the team, so I’m just pleased to be a part of this team.”

Despite several clubs being linked with a move for Onana during the January transfer window, the Belgium midfielder remained at Goodison Park and is expected to play a lead role as Dyche’s men look to preserve their Premier League status between now and the end of the season.

