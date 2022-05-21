Newcastle United ‘leading’ race to sign Serie A star amid defender transfer ‘boost’

Newcastle United are preparing for the final game of their season.

The Magpies have enjoyed a stunning turnaround this season, with Eddie How changing the team’s fortunes after taking over from Steve Bruce.

Newcastle blew the top four race wide open with their win over Arsenal last time out, and this weekend, they will finish their season with a clash against Burnley.

The Magpies can potentially send the Clarets down, but they have some small business of their own to take care of.

Newcastle can finish inside the top half if they win and Brighton lose, while Brentford would have to fail to win.

As we build up to Sunday’s action, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news.

Lodi links

Newcastle are being linked with Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi this summer.

Lodi has seen little action with Atletico, with Diego Simeone not fully trusting the Brazilian.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Lodi would be interested in joining Newcastle this summer, and that could be key.

The 24-year-old is a pacey left-back, who can also fill in at right-back if needed.

Newcastle have already had success signing an Atletico Madrid full-back this season, and it will be interesting to see if they return to the Wanda Metropolitano for more shopping.

Strashoka talk

The Magpies are said to be in pole position to land Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle are leading the race, with Strashoka out of contract at the end of this season and expected to leave Lazio.

The Magpies were being tipped to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but Howe recently said a deal was not close.