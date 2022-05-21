Newcastle, on the other hand, will be eyeing a win that could land them a top-half finish, a remarkable feat considering they went winless from their first 14 games of the season.

Supporters inside Turf Moor are braced for a tense and nervy affair on Sunday afternoon with their six-year stay in the Premier League hanging in the balance.

Newcastle’s first win of the campaign came against the Clarets back in December when a Callum Wilson goal was enough for Eddie Howe’s side on that afternoon.

Newcastle United take on Burnley in their last game of the season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the crucial Premier League game between Burnley and Newcastle United:

When is Burnley v Newcastle United?

As with all Premier League matches this weekend, the game between Burnley and Newcastle United takes place on Sunday, May 22 and will kick-off at 4pm.

Craig Pawson will referee the game and be assisted by Jarred Gillett on VAR duty.

Is Burnley v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle’s trip to Burnley has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK.

Manchester City’s game with Aston Villa will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event with Liverpool’s game against Wolves on Sky Sports Premier League.

Leeds United, who will be relying on Burnley to slip-up in order to maintain their top-flight status, face Brentford in the capital and will have their game broadcast on Sky Sports Football.

How else can I follow Burnley v Newcastle United?

Radio commentary of the game at Turf Moor will be available on BBC Radio Newcastle.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold, courtesy of Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will make a ‘late call’ on the fitness of Chris Wood after the striker missed the game with Arsenal on Monday.

The club are also observing concussion protocols following Fabian Schar’s injury on Monday night whilst Ryan Fraser has been ruled-out of the game as a precaution over a hamstring injury.