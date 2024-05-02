Newcastle United learn Sandro Tonali fate as FA hand suspended two-month ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by the FA for breaching FA Betting Rules. Tonali is currently serving a ten-month ban and will be allowed to return to competitive football on August 27, providing he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period.

A statement released by the club read: ‘Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent Regulatory Commission after self-declaring breaches of FA Betting Rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

‘He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

‘The banning period is fully suspended for the duration of the 2024/25 season, meaning he will be available to return to competitive football upon the conclusion of an existing ten-month sanction imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on 27 October 2023.

‘Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA Betting Rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction.

‘As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented. Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.

‘Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates.’

Tonali’s last appearance for Newcastle United came on October 25 in a Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park. The Italian international was handed a ten-month ban after that game and will have to wait until August 27 to make his competitive return for the Magpies.