Burnley went into the game buoyed by their dramatic 3-2 win over Everton in midweek to take them just a point from safety.

The Clarets could have moved out of the relegation zone this weekend had results gone their way. But Everton’s 1-0 win at home to Manchester United, Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Watford and Newcastle United’s 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park meant it was a bad weekend for Sean Dyche's side.

The defeat at Carrow Road leaves Burnley 18th, four points behind Everton in 17th . Leeds and Newcastle have played two and one game more than Burnley respectively but sit nine and 10 points clear of the bottom three.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The weekend’s results have seen Burnley’s relegation odds slashed to 1/3 with Betfair.

But Dyche believes getting written off is something that can help galvanise his side going into their final eight games of the campaign.

"I labelled it a huge step back after a huge step forward so the league table doesn't look hardly any different than it did before we played Everton so that was the challenge then and it's still the challenge now, we are just a game down,” he told BBC Sport.

"So we have got to take on the next eight games and find that bit of freedom.”

Burnley still have a considerably easier fixture list on paper compared to the teams directly above them in the table with five of their final eight matches against bottom-half opposition.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, Leeds and Everton all play just two sides in the bottom half in their remaining fixtures.

"I think maybe in a strange way it becomes easier when people write you off,” Dyche added. "More people will write us off now, we often do get written off.

"But as I've said to the players, that can bring freedom, go and play, you will never have a better chance than in the next eight games.

"Virtually everyone will think that we are done but we don't think that."

