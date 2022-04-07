What Burnley's win over Everton means for Newcastle United and Leeds in battle for Premier League survival
The battle for Premier League survival took another significant twist on Wednesday night.
Burnley’s 3-2 win over Everton saw The Clarets move to within a point of safety.
The match
Richarlison’s brace of penalties was cancelled out by goals from Nathan Collins and Jay Rodriguez before Maxwel Cornet won the match for the hosts at Turf Moor.
Burnley took the lead after 12 minutes as Cornet’s corner was volleyed in by Collins at the far post. But the hosts’ advantage lasted less than six minutes as Richarlison drew Everton level from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the area by Ashley Westwood.
A second penalty from the Brazilian put The Toffees 2-1 ahead at half-time following a VAR check for a foul by Aaron Lennon on Vitalii Mykolenko.
After the restart, Rodriguez drew Burnley level by turning in a low Charlie Taylor cross.
And with just five minutes of normal time remaining, Cornet secured a crucial three points for Burnley to make it 3-2.
How the result impacts the relegation picture
Burnley now sit 18th on 24 points, just a point behind 17th placed Everton on 25 points. Leeds United are six points above the relegation zone on 30 points but have played two games more than Everton and Burnley while Newcastle United are seven points clear on 31 points having played just a game more.
For 19th placed Watford and 20th placed Norwich City, little has changed as they remain three and seven points from safety respectively.
What does it mean for Newcastle United?
Seven points seems like a solid gap for Newcastle, and it probably will be. But as we saw with The Magpies impressive turnaround, things can change very quickly.
Hypothetically speaking, if Newcastle were to lose against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park on Friday (8pm kick-off) and Burnley beat Norwich on Sunday (2pm kick-off), The Clarets would be just four points behind The Magpies with a game in hand, better goal difference and the sides meet on the final day of the season.
Ideally, Newcastle need to pick up at least another win in their next three upcoming home matches to restore ample breathing room above the drop zone.
But even if Burnley were to catch United, both Leeds and Everton would have to overtake them as well in order to put them back into the relegation zone.
But both sides have some tricky fixtures coming up heading into the final stretch of matches. It’s a tough one to call – who do you see staying up?
Remaining fixtures
Newcastle United: Wolves (H), Leicester City (H), Crystal Palace (H), Norwich City (A), Liverpool (H), Manchester City (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A)
Leeds United: Watford (A), Crystal Palace (A), Manchester City (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (H), Brentford (A)
Everton: Manchester United (H), Leicester City (H), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester City (A), Watford (A), Brentford (H), Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)
Burnley: Norwich City (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (A), Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H)