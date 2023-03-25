Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime currently hold the rights to broadcast Premier League football in the United Kingdom. However, according to Bloomberg, Apple have expressed an interest in showing live football - one that could see them rival Amazon for rights to show Premier League football.

Currently, Amazon Prime has the rights for two rounds of Premier League games per season in a deal worth a reported £30million. Prime, who showed their first Premier League games in December 2019, are able to show their games simultaneously and have been praised for their coverage and presentation.

However, fresh reports suggest that they are set to be rivalled for their rights and that Apple could muscle their way into being rights-holders, one that may not finish with coverage of just the Premier League. Apple currently have rights to the MLS in America and could also set their sights on covering the English Football League.

The next cycle for broadcast rights for the EFL begin in 2024 with negotiations for broadcast rights usually taking place 18-months before. Newcastle United may not be broadcast on Apple for a while yet, however, they have been picked for live TV coverage many times this season and in April alone, the Magpies have five games that will be shown on TV or streaming services.

This includes their trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday, April 27. The game, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime, is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.