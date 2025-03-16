Newcastle United have the chance to make history at Wembley this afternoon.

Alan Shearer believes Eddie Howe would be deserving of a statue outside St James’ Park if he manages to end Newcastle United’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware this afternoon.

Newcastle face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later today with the chance to make history, with no major trophy since 1969 and an absence of domestic silverware since 1955. The Magpies have rarely been a presence in major finals but today’s trip to Wembley is their second in three seasons under Howe, who lost out to Manchester United two years ago.

Opponents Liverpool will be favourites ahead of kick off but with a full week to prepare, Newcastle should relish their underdog status at the home of football. Shearer is one of countless club legends to never win silverware at St James’ Park and should Howe end the drought, then immortality in the form of a statue could be on the cards.

Shearer on Howe statue

“Many great people have managed Newcastle or played at St James's Park and not won a trophy,” Shearer told Betfair. “If Eddie is able to do that for the club for the first time since 1969, and the first time domestically since 1955, then he can pick a spot for where his statue goes! It's that big for him.

“He deserves it, his team deserve it, but you've got to go out and win it. You've got to take your A-game to Wembley. They've got to do all of the things that they've been doing to put themselves in this great position. They've got to play the match, not the occasion. It would be amazing for them to win. Eddie Howe has worked incredibly hard again to get in this position.”

Newcastle fans will still have their previous trip to Wembley fresh in the memory, with a lacklustre performance allowing Manchester United to cruise through the 2023 Carabao Cup final. Howe’s side lacked the aggressive edge that has brought so much success in recent years, with it appearing as though the occasion got the better of them.

How Newcastle can beat Liverpool

But that experience was a learning opportunity and few expect the Magpies to retreat into their shells this time round, with hope they can physically outmatch a Liverpool side who went the full 120 minutes and penalties in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. That’s what Shearer hopes to see anyway.

“From a Newcastle point of view, I was quite pleased that Liverpool went to extra-time and penalties on Tuesday night,” he admitted. “That could've only benefited Newcastle and it certainly wouldn't have helped Liverpool's preparations so from that point of view, it was a good thing.

“When you consider we've been in four finals [since last winning a trophy], all of them have been pretty grim. We didn't have any luck when Arsenal beat us. We hit the post at 1-0 and it could've gone anywhere. If that went in, it's a different game but it's all ifs and buts. Whoever wins on Sunday will need a little luck, whether a decision goes for you, you take all your chances or whatever it is, let's hope lady luck is shining on Newcastle.

“This club deserves a trophy. The fans, if there's any set of supporters in the country who have followed their team all over the world through thick and thin, then it's the Geordies. If it's not going to be Liverpool, then the vast majority of neutral fans would like Newcastle to win, for that reason.”