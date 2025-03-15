Alisson dropped? Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final predicted XI v Newcastle United

Arne Slot could make a major change in goal for the Carabao Cup final - as he faces the prospect of naming a makeshift back line at Wembley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury on Tuesday night has given the Liverpool boss a headache as he names his team for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Alexander-Arnold, along with fellow right-back Conor Bradley, will miss the clash at Wembley - with Slot set to name a makeshift defence to start Sunday’s final.

Slot also faces a major decision on who to start in goal on Sunday, with both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher in contention to start. Both keepers have played in the Carabao Cup this season with a real toss up between who is picked to start in goal.

Mo Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, is likely to start with Virgil van Dijk, the man who scored the winning goal in last season’s Carabao Cup final, likely to lead the Reds out at Wembley.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Slot could name for Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United at Wembley. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Liverpool v Newcastle United predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher

Both Alisson and Kelleher have played in the Carabao Cup this season, but Slot may turn towards the Republic of Ireland international this weekend. Kelleher was the man in net as Liverpool won this competition last season.

Jarrel Quansah

With both Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley definitely out, Quansah may be deployed in an unnatural right-back position at Wembley on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konate

Despite brief doubts over his fitness, it seems as though Konate will be fit to start on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk will lead Liverpool out on Sunday and be keen to get his hands on the Carabao Cup trophy again - one year after his extra-time header sealed victory for his side against Chelsea.

Andrew Robertson

Robertson has won it all with Liverpool but had a difficult night at St James’ Park back in December.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a key factor in Liverpool’s brilliant domestic season to date and will be keen on controlling the midfield at Wembley. Whoever wins the battle in the middle of the park will lift the trophy.

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister netted against the Magpies last month as Liverpool’s midfield dominated at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah

Salah will come up against a new opponent on Sunday in the form of Tino Livramento. Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their crown will largely rest on his shoulders.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai also scored in Liverpool’s win over the Magpies at the end of February.

Luis Diaz

Diaz could have a big say in tomorrow’s final if picked from the start by Slot. The Colombian has scored 13 times in all competitions this season.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez missed a penalty on Tuesday night but could be handed a start if Slot opts to pick a recognised striker. His brace at St James’ Park last season still gives many Newcastle United fans nightmares.