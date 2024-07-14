Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has made a potentially controversial claim regarding England ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will be looking to win their first European Championships and first major tournament on foreign soil when they face Spain in Berlin on Sunday night (8pm kick-off BST). Shearer has commentated on all England matches so far at the tournament as Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to a second successive Euro final.

After Wednesday’s late 2-1 win over the Netherlands, Shearer admitted that he would hypothetically take Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland winning the Premier League if it meant England would win the Euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Someone asked me if I’d take England winning but Sunderland come back up to the Premier League and win the title,” Shearer said via Betfair. “I don't care about Sunderland, I have no interest in them, I just want England to win so if that had to happen, then fair enough.”

There is no danger of Sunderland winning the Premier League any time soon as they currently sit in the Championship. Perhaps a more difficult choice for Shearer would be England or Newcastle winning a major trophy. And the former Magpies striker is backing The Three Lions to go all the way on Sunday.

“I won't go against England,” he added. “There are so many things that have happened that make us all think this could be England's tournament.

“The moments of the goals, the penalties, the little bit of luck that everyone needs alongside moments of magic when we so desperately needed them. There are so many things you can point to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm going to go for an England win. It really can happen. We are playing against the best team of the tournament, but I just have a feeling that we'll have enough to win.

“I think if England are to do it, I think with what’s gone on previously in the other matches, we might not do it in 90 minutes and we may have to endure a long evening once again.”

England have had to come from behind in all three of their knockout matches so far with Jude Bellingham’s 95th minute bicycle kick forcing extra-time against Slovakia where Harry Kane headed in the winner. Bukayo Saka then grabbed a late equaliser against Switzerland as England progressed on penalties.

Southgate’s side trailed 1-0 after seven minutes against the Netherlands before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot and Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score a 90th minute winner to confirm a place in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer is hoping for a more routine victory this time around, although admits it’s unlikely.

“My dream is that England are 3-0 up with 15 minutes to go so that we can all relax and enjoy the party atmosphere but I sense that won't happen,” he continued. “I may be dreaming there! I hope that will the case, but I think it will be really, really tight, it’s never easy with England, this tournament has proven that if we are going to win it, we’re going to have to win it the hard way.

“If we do it, there should be a bank holiday, I think we'll get one on Tuesday. If we do win it, there'll be an incredible open top bus parade and the players will be off to Buckingham Palace.”