Newcastle United have confirmed three new academy arrivals as part of the club’s 2024-25 scholarship signings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Striker Kayden Lucas, winger Ezra Tika-Lemba and defender Aaron Epia have joined the club on full-time scholarships at Newcastle.

Academy youngsters Will Anderson, Guy Bloomer, Jude Cogdon, Jake Durrant, Matheos Ferreira, Henry Johnson, Tyler Jones, Alex O’Donovan, Matt Taylor, Mo Waddani and Kacey Wooster have also agreed scholarship deals with the club.

Lucas was offered a deal at Newcastle after scoring nine goals in six appearances for Clevedon Town under-18s, including scoring four in a 6-1 win watched by Newcastle scouts.

Former West Ham United academy winger Tika-Lemba confirmed his arrival at Newcastle earlier this month as he posted an image of himself holding up a Newcastle shirt with his name on the back via Instagram with the caption: “Happy to sign my Scholar at @nufc. Thank you to all those who supported me throughout.”

Left-sided defender Epia also confirmed his arrival at Newcastle on social media after leaving Everton. The 16-year-old posted an image of himself with a Newcastle shirt on Instagram, stating: “Happy to officially sign for @nufc ️.”

Following the 14 new scholarship deals, Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said: “Congratulations to all of those successful in gaining a scholarship.

"Moving from school into a full-time programme isn't easy but it's a scholarship packed with education, life skills, psychology, strength and conditioning as well as a comprehensive football programme. Good luck boys!"

Newcastle have also confirmed 11 academy players have now signed their first professional contracts at the club.

Aidan Harris, Dylan Charlton, Anthony Munda, twin brothers Harry and Rory Powell, Johnny Emerson, Sean Neave, Scott Bailey, Josh Donaldson, Adam Harrison and Darren Palmer have all signed pro deals after progressing through the academy set-up.