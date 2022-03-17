Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reveals what he's now 'comfortable' saying about the club under Eddie Howe

And the relief felt by Wood, after seven games without a goal, was clear when he celebrated his first strike for Newcastle United.

Wood, signed from Burnley in January after the club activated his £25million release clause, scored in a 2-1 win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

However, Alan Shearer, now convinced that the club will stay up this season, insists the 30-year-old shouldn’t be judged on his goal record alone.

Shearer, speaking ahead of a dinner which will celebrate his 260-goal all-time Premier League record, believes that Wood has created space for his United team-mates to exploit.

“We’re in a much healthier position, and Chris Wood’s played his part in that,” said Shearer, whose top-flight record will be honoured at the 260 Dinner at St James’s Park on April 7.

“He’s not scored as many goals as he would have liked, or we would have wanted, but what he has done really well is created space for others to go into and take advantage of that. Hopefully, between now and the end of the season he can get a few more goals.”

United signed Wood after leading scorer Callum Wilson suffered a calf injury that’s set to keep him out until the last few games this season.

Former Newcastle United Alan Shearer working for BBC Sport last year.

“It’s unfortunate, because throughout Callum’s career, he’s managed to pick up injuries,” Shearer told NUFC Matters.

“So you sort of know at some stage of the season, because of his history, he’s not going to be playing, but when he does play, he offers us a threat in behind.

“He obviously gives us that nous in the six-yard box in terms of where and when to be to put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s a great skill in itself. He’s superb in doing that, and we’ve missed his goals.”

Newcastle climbed up to 14th in the Premier League table after a nine-game unbeaten run.

Chris Wood celebrates his first Newcastle United goal against Southampton last week.

And Shearer, speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, has lauded the work being done by Eddie Howe, who succeeded Steve Bruce last November.

“Eddie’s done an amazing job (considering) where we were,” said Shearer, who scored 206 goals for Newcastle. “Struggled at first to get results, got knocked out of the FA Cup.

“But the transformation of some of the players has been remarkable from the position we were in to where we are now. Not guaranteed safety, but it certainly looks like we’ll be playing Premier League football next season.

“I wasn’t comfortable at all saying that back end of December, early January.”

Meanwhile, Shearer still tops the all-time Premier League scoring chart by some distance, though 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, on 178 goals, could catch him.

Asked about his record, Shearer, now a BBC Match of the Day pundit, said: “I don’t know how long I’ve had it, probably over 20 years, but it’s brilliant.

"I keep going back to the scruffy little kid that grew up in Park Avenue, Gosforth. To see my name at the top of the Premier League list, when you look at the amazing players we’ve had in the league, I’m very proud of it."

