Newcastle United are keen on a move for AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the next transfer window. The Toon Army could launch a swoop for the centre-back in January.

According to 90min, Eddie Howe’s side are admirers of the fellow Premier League man. Rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

Newcastle could see the 24-year-old as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bournemouth risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension in the meantime. He has played for the Dorset club since joining them in 2019.

Kelly has been a key player for the Cherries over recent years and has made 117 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals from the back. He played an important role behind their promotion from the Championship back in 2022 under their former manager Scott Parker.

Prior to his switch to his current club, he rose up through the youth ranks at Bristol City. He broke into the first-team of his local team in 2017 and went on to play 48 games before landing a move to the top flight.

Bournemouth could face a battle to keep hold of Kelly in the near future with Newcastle among a few teams in the frame to land his signature. The Toon Army have been shrewd with their recruitment since they were taken over back in 2021 and haven’t rushed into any big money deals.