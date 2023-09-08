News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in January deal along with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

Newcastle United are being linked with a winter swoop for a fellow Premier League player

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are keen on a move for AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the next transfer window. The Toon Army could launch a swoop for the centre-back in January.

According to 90min, Eddie Howe’s side are admirers of the fellow Premier League man. Rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle could see the 24-year-old as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bournemouth risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension in the meantime. He has played for the Dorset club since joining them in 2019.

Most Popular

Kelly has been a key player for the Cherries over recent years and has made 117 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals from the back. He played an important role behind their promotion from the Championship back in 2022 under their former manager Scott Parker.

Prior to his switch to his current club, he rose up through the youth ranks at Bristol City. He broke into the first-team of his local team in 2017 and went on to play 48 games before landing a move to the top flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bournemouth could face a battle to keep hold of Kelly in the near future with Newcastle among a few teams in the frame to land his signature. The Toon Army have been shrewd with their recruitment since they were taken over back in 2021 and haven’t rushed into any big money deals.

Howe’s side have made a slow start to the new campaign and were beaten 3-1 away at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. They will be eager to bounce back after the international break with some positive results.