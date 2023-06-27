The transfer window is still in the early stages but there have already been several big deals done across the UK and further afield at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Newcastle United are expected to be active in the coming months and it now looks like they could be close to confirming their first new arrival of the window. With AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali expected to arrive on a big money deal soon, the north east club could in fact confirm a £15m valued defender as their first arrival ahead of the Italian.

Elsewhere, a claim has been made about a Sunderland starlet having rejected the chance to move to St James’ Park with both the Magpies and Manchester United credited with an interest in his services. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, June 27:

Newcastle United ‘in advanced talks’ with £15m defender

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are in advanced talks with relegated Southampton over a potential £15 million deal for Tino Livramento. The north east club’s interest in the 20-year old former Chelsea man emerged yesterday and they are now said to be ‘closing in’ on a deal.

The report also claims that Livramento may not be the only Saint player making the move to St James’ Park this summer. England international James Ward-Prowse, who has previously been linked with a move to the Magpies, is also said to be ‘of interest’ to Eddie Howe.

Sunderland starlet claim made amid reported Newcastle United and Man Utd interest

Per a report from The Athletic, 16-year old Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg is set to stay on Wearside and sign a two-year scholarship contract. The midfielder made his first-team debut for the Black Cats in January aged just 15 and has had plenty of attention surrounding him ever since.

