Totteham Hotspur are closing in on a move for Newcastle United target James Maddison.

The club is understood to be in talks to sign Maddison, who has one year left on his contract at relegated Leicester City.

The England international was a target for Newcastle last summer, but the club was priced out of a move.

And Tottenham are now favourites to sign the 26-year-old, who is said to be valued at around £60million by Leicester.

A deal for Maddison could be agreed this week.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Totteham have already agreed personal terms with Maddison – and he added that club chairman Daniel Levy wants the deal done "as quickly as possible".

Key area

MIdfield is a priority area for strengthening this summer for United following the sale of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January.

Speaking late last month, head coach Eddie Howe said: "This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch.

"We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."

Newcastle have already agreed a deal worth up to £60million for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is leading Italy in the European Under-21 Championship.

Giuseppe Riso, the 23-year-old's representative, said last week: "We agreed all terms for Tonali with Newcastle, and the two clubs are finalising the deal. The contract with Newcastle will be valid for the next six years.

“This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs."