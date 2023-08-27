For the third successive Premier League match, Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle line-up in the hope of bouncing back from a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last time out.

Nick Pope remains in goal with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn. Sandro Tonali will be hoping to put in another impressive home display alongside Bruno Guimaraes while Joelinton has been passed fit after hobbling off at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Alexander Isak keeps his place leading the line with former Everton star Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron either side of him. Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson remain on the bench while Jacob Murphy returns following the birth of his child last weekend.

The Magpies’ latest signing Lewis Hall has not made the cut to be in the matchday squad despite Howe declaring the 18-year-old ‘fit’ ahead of the match at St James’ Park. Hall arrived on loan from Chelsea ahead of the game with Newcastle having an obligation to buy the teenager for £28million next summer.

Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo remain out injured.

Newcastle United line-up to face Liverpool: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak