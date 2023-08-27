Both Newcastle and Liverpool have several confirmed absentees and a injury doubts ahead of the big game at St James’ Park.

Here is the injury list for both sides...

Newcastle United: Emil Krafth (knee) - OUT

The right-back is closing in on a return to full training but remains out over a year after picking up an ACL injury away at Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United: Joe Willock (hamstring) - OUT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since injuring his hamstring against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third last game of the 2023-24 season. The midfielder has suffered a slight set-back in his recovery but could be back in contention after the international break next month.

Joe Willock was withdrawn during Newcastle's win over Brighton.

Newcastle United: Javier Manquillo (groin) - DOUBT

The former Liverpool right-back went to Spain for treatment on a groin issue that has kept him out of the opening games of the season. He is unlikely to feature with Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento both expected to be available as right-back options.

Newcastle United: Joelinton - MINOR DOUBT

The Brazilian hobbled off in Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend with Howe confirming a slight injury concern afterwards.

Joelinton missed part of training ahead of the game but Howe said ‘fingers crossed’ he will be available to face Liverpool in what is set to be a positive boost for The Magpies.

Joelinton. Photo: Getty Images.

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall - AVAILABLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Lewis Hall is unlikely to be handed his full debut this weekend following his loan arrival from Chelsea ahead of the match.

Although Howe admitted the 18-year-old would require time to adapt to his new surroundings, he confirmed the left-back is fit for Sunday’s match.

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara (hip) - OUT

Thiago has missed all of pre-seasoon due to a hip injury that ended his 2022-23 season prematurely. He is set to return to training following the Newcastle match but won’t be available for the trip to St James’ Park.

Liverpool: Curtis Jones (ankle) - OUT

Jones has been ruled out of the match with a sprained ankle but, like Thiago, is set to return to training on Monday.

Liverpool: Ibrahima Konate (unknown) - DOUBT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £36million defender has been labelled as a doubt by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heading into Sunday’s match.

The 24-year-old’s issue was exacerbated after The Reds played the final 40 minutes against AFC Bournemouth last time out following Alexis Mac Allister’s red card.

A late call will be made regarding the defender with Joe Gomez poised to come into the side.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold - AVAILABLE

Much like Joelinton at Newcastle, there were fears regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness after he was withdrawn in the previous match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Klopp has since confirmed the right-back has trained and is set to be available for the match this afternoon.

Predicted Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali; Almiron, Barnes, Isak