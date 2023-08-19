Eddie Howe has named an unchanged line-up from the Newcastle side that beat Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park in their Premier League opener last Saturday.

There were no major injury concerns heading into the match with The Magpies lining-up with Nick Pope in goal and a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

Sandro Tonali will be hoping to build on his impressive debut last weekend alongside Brazilian pair Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes while Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak make up the front three.

Imminent loan signing Lewis Hall is set to be confirmed as a Newcastle player but is not part of the squad on this occasion after arriving for his medical after the Friday noon deadline for players to be registered for this weekend’s match.

Harvey Barnes, who grabbed a goal and an assist of the bench last weekend, remains as a substitute alongside fellow summer arrival Tino Livramento, who awaits his debut.

Matt Ritchie is the only change on the bench as he is replaces Jacob Murphy. No reason has been provided for Murphy’s absence as it stands.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak