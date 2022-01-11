Here is all the latest transfer news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Wood release clause hinted

Chris Wood of Burnley kicks away a bottle following team mate Maxwel Cornet scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road on January 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But Sky Sports dropped a potential bombshell that could give The Magpies a chance of securing the New Zealand international.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol hinted that there could be a release clause in Wood’s contract at Burnley which Newcastle could trigger – though these rumours are unconfirmed as of yet.

Newcastle linked defender signs new Barcelona contract

One player who is unlikely to sign for Newcastle this month is Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti. The French defender has signed a new contract until 2026 which includes a pay reduction on his reported previous weekly salary of £220,000.

Spanish National Sport outlet MARCA previously reported that Umtiti was a ‘prime target’ for Newcastle this transfer window.

Barcelona are currently battling financial troubles with Umtiti’s new contract and reduced salary allowing them to register former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

Midfield target tests positive for Covid-19

Newcastle will have to wait until later in the transfer window if they want to pursue a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The 31-year-old is out of favour in Italy and has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

