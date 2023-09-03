Newcastle United-linked man also eyed by overseas club amid exit claims

Newcastle United were thumped 3-0 away at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. Striker Evan Ferguson scored a hat-trick for the Seagulls to sink Eddie Howe’s side.

Next up for the Toon Army is a home clash against Brentford after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Player sales expected

Newcastle are being tipped to let some players leave in the future. According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, they may need to cut ties with a few individuals following big money arrivals such as Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

He has told Football Insider: “At some point in time, we’re going to start to see more of a balance with Newcastle needing to sell just as much as they buy.

“But we’ve seen Saint-Maximin go to Saudi Arabia, so there’s an element of profit with that particular deal. As more and more players come in, ultimately, you don’t want a bloated squad and you don’t want a bloated wage bill as well.”

Goalkeeper latest

Newcastle were linked with a deadline day swoop for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. However, the France international didn’t end up making the move to the North East.

As covered by the Daily Mail, OGC Nice made a late loan move for the veteran but weren’t able to strike a deal. Former Premier League stopper Kasper Schmeichel is facing an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 outfit.

