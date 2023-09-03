A hat-trick from Evan Ferguson sealed the win for Brighton as Newcastle United suffered yet another disappointing Premier League defeat. The defeat at the Amex Stadium now makes it three defeats in a row for Eddie Howe’s side who head into the international break firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Here, we take a look at five takeaways from Newcastle’s defeat to Brighton:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another injury concern

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very much else could have gone wrong for Newcastle United on the south coast on a chastening day for Howe’s side. However, they left the Amex Stadium sweating over the fitness of defender Fabian Schar after he seemed to struggle with a muscle injury in the dying stages of the clash.

A shift in defence preceded the game following Sven Botman’s injury absence with Matt Targett starting for the first time this season as Dan Burn shifted into the heart of the defence. Despite Schar and Burn being far from strangers to that position, they hadn’t played it together in over a year and that showed as Ferguson dominated.

Fabian Schar struggled with a muscle injury against Brighton

Schar’s injury is a major concern for the club who didn’t strengthen at centre-back during the summer transfer window - a position that many believed they would add to when the transfer window opened. With two weeks until their game against Brentford, there’s every chance that Schar could be back and playing, however, his potential absence, coupled with Botman’s injury, shows just how heavily reliant the club will be on the pair staying fit between now and the January transfer window.

Defensive worries

Ferguson’s first-half strike means Newcastle are still waiting for their first clean sheet of the season. It also extends a pretty unwelcome record that has seen the Magpies keep just two clean sheets in their last 24 league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their successes last season were predominantly built on a strong defensive structure with Nick Pope conceding fewer goals than any other Premier League goalkeeper last season. Only Manchester City could equal Newcastle’s defensive record last term, but having already conceded seven goals this season, there is no doubt Howe and his coaching staff will be concerned about this trend.

Ferguson makes history

Ferguson’s hat-trick meant that three players had secured a hat-trick during Saturday’s round of matches, the first time since September 23, 1995 when Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler and Tony Yeboah all scored hat-tricks for Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Leeds United respectively. Whilst Ferguson’s third goal had its fair slice of luck, his first two strikes were a combination of sloppy defending and good work from the striker to punish the Magpies.

Unwanted Brighton record and Roberto De Zerbi praise

Post-match, speaking to Sky Sports, Roberto De Zerbi praised Newcastle United, describing them as “one of the best teams in the Premier League.” However, Saturday’s defeat extended Newcastle’s pretty dismal Premier League record at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad