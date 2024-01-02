Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Hugo Lloris has found a new club.

The long-serving Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has joined Major League Soccer side LAFC until the end of the season. The French World Cup winner has an option to extend his stay by another two years.

His free transfer to the MLS marks the end of an 11-year spell with Spurs which saw him make 447 appearances in all competitions. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 37-year-old will earn a total of £275,000 through the duration of his short-term contract, making him one of the lowest-paid goalkeepers in the MLS.

The new MLS season gets under way in February. Lloris' move comes after Newcastle were linked with a move for the goalkeeper following an injury to Nick Pope last month.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is beaten by a shot from Jacob Murphy (not pictured) for the 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 22, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Magpies have been linked with a number of goalkeepers including Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, who is currently a free agent. Martin Dubravka has been starting between the sticks for Newcastle in Pope's absence but has conceded 18 goals in the eight matches since the injury.

Lloris hadn't featured for Spurs since Ange Postecoglu's arrival at the club over the summer. His final Premier League actually appearance came at St James' Park as Newcastle thrashed Spurs 6-1.

