Newcastle United linked with France under-21 international - but Premier League rivals Everton also in the running

Guingamp have named their price for reported Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram.

According to German publication BILD, the Magpies as well as Premier League rivals Everton are eyeing a move for the 21-year-old forward.

And the French outfit, relegated from Ligue 1 this campaign, are thought to be keen to strike a deal for Thuram this summer. as they prepare for life in the second tier.

The report states Guingamp want around £7million for the player, who is the son of ex-France international full-back and World Cup winner in 1998, Lilian Thuram.

United's transfer business is on the backburner this summer with takeover talk and Rafa Benitez's future front and centre. Benitez's contract runs out in just 16 days time, with his three-year deal, signed in the summer of 2016, coming to an end of June 30.

Thuram, who scored 13 goals last season, is a France under-21 international, but was born in Italy, while his dad was a player at Parma.