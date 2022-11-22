Newcastle United linked with Ligue 1 ace as youngster hopes for World Cup outing.

Newcastle United have a break from the action as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. The North East outfit currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe’s side have the chance to bolster their ranks further in January. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Lyon ace linked

Newcastle are being linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. A report by la Repubblica suggests the Toon Army are interested in luring him over to England, whilst AC Milan have also been mentioned as a potential suitor.

Aouar, 24, has been on the books at Parc Olympique Lyonnais for his whole career to date and rose up through the youth ranks of the French giants before breaking into their first-team. He has one cap under his belt for France so far.

Star hoping for World Cup minutes

Garang Kuol, who signed for Howe’s side in September from Central Coast Mariners, will be hoping to play for Australia at the World Cup against France this evening. The 18-year-old has one cap so far for his country and is in their squad.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Newcastle fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how he does at the tournament. The Socceroos have a tough group and will take on Tunisia and Denmark as well after their clash against France.