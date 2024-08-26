Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been again linked with a move for Burnley’s James Trafford this summer.

The Magpies were heavily-linked with a move for the Clarets stopper earlier this summer but moved onto other targets. The shift away from signing Trafford came following the signings of John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, deals which mean their current goalkeeping department stands at five-strong.

Speculation linking Martin Dubravka with a move away from the club has yet to result in a departure for the Slovakian international. Dubravka was not named on the bench for their draw with Bournemouth at the weekend, although that was down to a concussion he received in training earlier in the week, rather than because of any imminent transfer move.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Vlachodimos was also not named on the bench with his future also up in the air, despite only joining from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer in a reported £20m deal. The Greek international was a key part of the transfer that saw Elliot Anderson move to the City Ground - a deal that ensured the Magpies would not fall foul of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

TalkSport report that Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Trafford - but a move is only likely if they can trim their current goalkeeping options before Friday’s deadline. Nick Pope will certainly be their no.1 this season with Trafford set to act as deputy to the 32-year-old if he moves to Tyneside.

Earlier this summer, Newcastle United had a bid worth a reported £15m rejected by Burnley for Trafford before they opted to turn their attentions elsewhere. Personal terms between the Magpies and player are not expected to be an issue if a fee can be agreed for the England Under-21 stopper.

Trafford played 28 Premier League games last season, conceding 62 times, following his move from Manchester City in the summer and has played two of Burnley’s first three Championship matches this season. He has conceded two goals in those games and was in goal for their 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.